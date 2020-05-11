Limestone County Schools plans to move forward with graduation exercises next week after the revised state health order relaxed restrictions on gatherings.
The graduations for the county system's six high schools will continue on school board-approved nights.
They are:
Tuesday, May 19: Elkmont, 6 p.m.; Ardmore, 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 21: Tanner, 6 p.m.; East Limestone, 8 p.m.
Friday, May 22: Clements, 6 p.m.; West Limestone, 8 p.m.
Each graduation exercise will be conducted on the football field, and social distancing of 6 feet will be maintained between each family.
Both the visitors and the home side of stadiums will be used.
Graduating seniors will be given eight tickets for guests, and tickets will be taken up at the stadium gate. Only those individuals with tickets will be permitted to enter the football stadium.
Each graduation ceremony will have four deputies present.
Each high school will acknowledge individual senior accomplishments.
If rain causes a postponement, May 26, 28 and 29 will be used as makeup dates.
Limestone County has 57 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported this afternoon, up 10 from last Monday.
