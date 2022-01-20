All schools in the Limestone County Schools system will transition to remote learning starting Friday and students will return to in-person instruction Tuesday.
The decision to transition to virtual learning stems from staffing shortages, according to Limestone County Schools spokeswoman Ashley Graves. Sugar Creek Elementary, Tanner Elementary and Tanner High have been virtual since Tuesday.
