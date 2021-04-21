A 15-year-old from Athens has been charged with manslaughter in an infant’s death, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
The office said it received a call on April 8 for emergency medical services to respond to a residence on Myrtlewood Drive about a 3-month-old infant having difficulty breathing. The infant was first transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where CT scan results revealed severe head trauma, and then to Children’s of Alabama for additional treatment, according to the office.
The office said investigators received a call on April 9 from the infant’s attending physician at the hospital, confirming that the infant suffered from severe head trauma and was not expected to live through the weekend. The infant was pronounced deceased on April 10 and on Tuesday, the juvenile, who is not related to the victim, was placed under arrest and charged with manslaughter.
The investigation is ongoing, and because the defendant is juvenile, limited details are available at this time.
