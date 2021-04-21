Two people are accused of assaulting an elderly man and hiring two others to intimidate him into dropping charges against them, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Billy Joe “BJ” Carruth, 49, and Brittney Nicole Clem, 42, both of Athens, are charged with bribing a witness, intimidating a witness and criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, said Michelle Williamson, the office’s public information officer.
Carruth and Clem are being held at Limestone County Jail, with bail set at $255,000 each.
On Oct. 17, the office received a call about an assault on an elderly man and after an investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for Carruth and Clem, Williamson said. The victim was offered $500 in cash, in exchange for him dropping the charges against Carruth and Clem, but he refused, according to Williamson, then they hired Ian Van Hunter and Jonathan Colby Parsons, to assault the man to scare him into dropping the charges.
The attack took place on the morning of April 13, and a witness to the assault was also robbed by Hunter and Parsons, Williamson said. After an investigation of the assault, additional arrest warrants were obtained for Carruth and Clem.
Last week, Hunter was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and a misdemeanor, while Parsons was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and misdemeanors.
