ARDMORE — A 57-year-old male burn victim was airlifted today to Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene of a residential fire on Hobbs Loop in Ardmore, the office said.
The man had severe burns covering most of his body, according to the office.
