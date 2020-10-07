An Athens man has been charged with holding his girlfriend and another man at gunpoint and pistol-whipping the man last month, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
The office said Corey Burnside, 29, was arrested on warrants Tuesday morning and charged with third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment), third-degree domestic violence (menacing), second-degree assault and menacing. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on a $27,500 bond.
On Sept. 19, deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Jennings Chapel Road about an altercation and spoke with the two victims before the male victim was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital for treatment, according to authorities.
Investigators interviewed Burnside’s girlfriend, who said Burnside was angry after seeing some text messages exchanged between her and the other man, the office said. She said Burnside came into the bedroom where she was with their two children, retrieved a handgun and held her at gunpoint, according to the office. She said Burnside told her to stay there and lock the door and that he would return to deal with her.
She told investigators she locked the children in another room and escaped to a neighbor’s house to call 911, the office said. She said when she left the house, she saw Burnside had the male victim in the garage, and pointed a gun at his head and struck him in the head with the gun.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.