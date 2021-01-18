A Tanner woman was arrested and warrants are being obtained for a second suspect after Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators raided what they said were two illegal gambling operations on Saturday.
Judy Wilson, 69, was charged with promoting gambling, the Sheriff's Office said. The office said search warrants were served on Saturday at two illegal gambling establishments — 16328 Goode Road and 19799 George Washington Street, both in Tanner — and investigators seized 63 machines and more than $11,000 cash.
Charges are pending for the owner of the establishment on George Washington Street.
The office said it served notice last year from the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office to the two establishments that their business operations violated the law. According to the office, both establishments ceased gambling operations for a time but resumed later and the sheriff’s office began receiving complaints.
