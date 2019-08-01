A Toney man who was shot last week after allegedly breaking into a home on Nick Davis Road remained in the Limestone County Jail today.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office spokesman Stephen Young said Timothy Brant Jackson, 28, was arrested at his residence Tuesday night and charged with second-degree burglary. He had earlier been released from Huntsville Hospital.
A couple at the Nick Davis Road home awoke around midnight on July 22 after noticing that some lights were on and discovered an intruder, according to Young. While one resident called 911, the other held the intruder at gunpoint and, during a scuffle between the two, the intruder was shot, Young said.
Young said Jackson also has a probation violation on a previous possession of a controlled substance charge.
