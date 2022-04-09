ATHENS — The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon that it was investigating a homicide in the 14000 Block of Maiden Court in the Capshaw area of eastern Limestone County.
The office said a suspect is in custody and the scene had been secured. No other information was immediately available.
