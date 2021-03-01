Two Kentucky residents have been charged with trafficking after meth, cocaine and cash were found in a vehicle at a Limestone County apartment complex, authorities said.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville police, Alabama Bureau of Investigation and Northeast Alabama Drug Task Force served a search warrant on a vehicle at Camelot Apartments in Limestone County at about 1 p.m. Saturday. During the search, authorities found 1 kilogram of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of cocaine and $9,000 in cash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Michael Bass, 52, of Louisville, Kentucky, is charged with two counts of drug trafficking and is being held in the Limestone County Jail with bail set at $100,000, and Craig Montgomery, 44, also of Louisville, is charged with two counts of drug trafficking and was released from the Limestone County Jail on $100,000 bond.
