The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for Jimmy Dale Gatlin II, 31, for his possible participation in an armed robbery on Nelson Road in Limestone County on Friday morning.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Gatlin to call the office at 256-232-0111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.