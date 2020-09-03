The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled an Athens man out of the Elk River on Wednesday after he led authorities on a high-speed pursuit, crashed his vehicle and tried to get away by swimming across the river.
The office charged Chad DeWayne Green, 51, with having outstanding warrants for two counts of third-degree burglary and a misdemeanor charge. Limestone Sheriff's Office spokesman Stephen Young said additional charges were pending. No bond is available on alias warrant arrests.
Young said dispatchers were notified about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that state troopers were pursuing the suspect on Snake Road in the Clements area with speeds exceeding 120 mph.
The suspect drove the vehicle north to U.S. 72, then west into Lauderdale County, Young said.
After a few minutes, the suspect returned to Limestone County and passed a deputy at a high rate of speed on Lentzville Road. After a brief pursuit, Green wrecked the vehicle at the intersection of Lentzville and Elk River Mills Road.
“He was seen on foot getting into the Elk River and swimming away from deputies about 120 yards out into the water,” Young said in a release.
The sheriff’s office launched two boats from Sportsman’s Park and approached Green, who had found a place he could stand in the river. Green was arrested without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.