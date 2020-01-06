A 57-year-old man was fatally shot by Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies after he pointed a shotgun at them late Sunday afternoon, according to office spokesman Stephen Young.
The Sheriff's Office received a domestic violence-related call at a residence in the 22000 block of Sugar Way in Elkmont, first around 11 a.m. Sunday, then again at about 5 p.m., Young said. Both times, the subject, George Dison, ran into a wooded area, but the second time, he emerged with a shotgun, Young said.
Young said deputies told Dison to drop the gun, but he pointed it at them and they fired at him.
Dison was pronounced dead at the scene, said Young. As of October, according to court records, Dison resided at the 22000 block of Sugar Way.
The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting, Young said.
This story will be updated.
