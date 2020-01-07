A 57-year-old Elkmont man who pointed a shotgun at Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies was shot to death by them as they responded to a call that the man had threatened to harm family members and burn down a Sugar Way residence, said Sheriff Mike Blakely.
At a news conference Monday, Blakely expressed sympathy for the family of George Wayne Dison, whose address was listed as 22084 Sugar Way in court documents. “At the same time, we’re certainly thankful that our two deputies involved in this incident (Sunday) night were able to return home to their loved ones,” he said.
Blakely said deputies responded twice on Sunday to the Sugar Way residence on domestic violence calls. The first call was in reference to Dison being armed with a shotgun and threatening family members, he said.
When deputies arrived, Dison ran into the woods and deputies searched the perimeter of the property and into the woods, but were unable to find him.
Around 5 p.m, deputies again responded to a call from Dison’s family members that he had returned and tried to break into the house, and had threatened to harm family members and burn down the house, according to the sheriff.
Blakely said that when deputies tried to search around some outbuildings and at the edge of the woods, Dison emerged from the woods with a shotgun in his hands.
“Deputies shouted for Mr. Dison to put away his gun, to drop his gun, (and) he racked a round in the gun and pointed it at deputies,” Blakely said. At that point, “both deputies fired,” he said.
The case has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation, and Blakely directed any other questions about the details of the case to that agency. He also declined to comment on Dison’s past criminal history.
“This job sometimes has an element of danger that forces law enforcement to make a decision that can be the difference between the suspect not going home at night or even the officers or the deputies not returning home,” Blakely said.
“Sometimes they aren’t even given time to make that decision,” he said, referring to the recent deadly shootings of Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams and Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III.
“It’s unfortunate that this situation had to end with a death but (from) all appearances, the deputies were forced to make that decision,” Blakely said.
The two deputies, whose names weren't released, were scheduled to be off work Monday and today, Blakely said, and counseling and additional time off will be provided to them as needed.
The deputies will remain on active duty.
Blakely said that in a small sheriff’s department, having two officers off for an extended time on the same shift leaves a “pretty big vacuum to fill." Returning to work, the sheriff said, is “sometimes the best therapy for you.”
Blakely said “there’s no appearance whatsoever of any violation of policy, of any wrongdoing on their part.” The office is now awaiting the SBI to complete its investigation and present its findings to District Attorney Brian Jones.
“It’s pretty obvious as to what happened,” Blakely said.
Blakely confirmed that the two deputies were wearing working body cameras, and said it would be up to the SBI whether to release the footage.
Blakely said he had not seen the body cam footage.
In October, the office charged Dison with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia-first offense and resisting arrest, according to the office’s arrest list.
According to court records, he made bond on the resisting arrest charge later that month and was awaiting trial.
David Malone, Limestone County’s deputy coroner, pronounced Dison dead at the scene, said Coroner Mike West. Dison’s body was taken for an autopsy to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville.
