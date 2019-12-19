ATHENS — Limestone County authorities on Tuesday arrested a second suspect in a grocery robbery last month, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Jaterrius Burrell, 20, was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and is being held in the Limestone County Jail, with the total bail on those charges set at $200,000 cash, according to the office. Burrell also had multiple alias warrants for failure to appear on previous charges from Athens police and is ineligible for bond on those charges, the office said.
Burrell is accused of robbing B&K Grocery in the Reid community and investigators arrested him at the Bonnie Doone Apartments in Athens with assistance from the U.S. Marshall’s Office.
The cash bonds were set on the new robbery charges because Burrell allegedly struck the victim, adding an additional element of violence to the robbery, the office said.
Authorities believe Matthew Alan Wright, 25, was the driver of the vehicle used in the robbery, and he was charged last month with two counts of first-degree robbery.
Wright and Burrell are neighbors at Bonnie Doone Apartments.
