A motorist struck a pedestrian on Elk River Mills Road near the intersection of Alabama 99 and left the scene, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said late this afternoon.
According to the office, deputies were with the motorist at another location, and the pedestrian was transported by ambulance for medical treatment. State troopers are investigating the case, the office said.
