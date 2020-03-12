The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said investigators discovered a counterfeit cash operation at an Elkmont residence Wednesday, and found more than 100 stolen identifications, documents, checks and credit cards.
Derrick Blake Stephens, 34, and Elizabeth Eve Anderson, 38, were charged with 27 counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument and are being held in the Limestone County Jail, with bail set at $135,000 each, said office spokesman Stephen Young. Jo Ann Jackson, 63, and Laurel Ann Rodriguez, 59, were charged with first-degree possession of a forged instrument and possession of a forgery device, and are being held at the jail with bail set at $7,500 each.
All four people live in the residence on Slate Road where the search warrant was executed, according to Young.
Deputies responded to reports of counterfeit money being passed at two Elkmont businesses on Saturday and recovered a fake $10 bill from one business and a fake $20 bill from the other, he said.
Deputies received a report on Monday that a bag of counterfeit money was found on the side of the road at New Garden and Slate roads, and the serial numbers on those bills matched those of the bills used at the two businesses, Young said.
Young said investigators released video footage of the offenders to the public and started getting calls from across the Southeast.
The office partnered with Athens police investigators, who were also working on cases in which counterfeit bills were passed at Athens businesses.
During the search, a large amount of counterfeit money in various stages of production, tools and equipment to make the bills and methamphetamine were also found.
Investigators believe the property may assist in solving cases in Limestone, Madison, Lauderdale, Morgan and Marshall counties and in Tennessee, Florida and California.
