The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal Sunday night shooting in which a father shot his son, said Capt. Lance Royals.
James Adams, 70, and his son, Alfred Dewayne Adams, 45, got into an altercation at a home in the 23000 block of Corrie Lane, Royals said.
James Adams “felt threatened and ended up shooting his son,” said Royals, the office’s chief investigator. Both were residents of the Corrie Lane home, he said.
According to Royals, Alfred Adams was shot with a handgun. The gun was recovered, he said.
“This is still an ongoing investigation,” Royals said. He said that “more than likely” the case would be turned over to the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office to present to a grand jury “if an arrest is not made.”
James Adams had not been arrested as of Monday afternoon.
The Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Royals said.
Neighbors were being interviewed, Royals said, and James Adams’ wife and the mother of Alfred Adams, who was at the home at the time of the shooting, had been interviewed.
Alfred Adams was pronounced dead at the scene by Limestone County Coroner Mike West.
West said Adams was shot in the chest, and his body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Corrie Lane is in the eastern part of the county.
