The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night in which a father shot his son, said Capt. Lance Royals.
James Adams, 70, and his son, Alfred Dewayne Adams, 45, got into an altercation at a home in the 2300 block of Corrie Lane, Royals said.
James Adams “felt threatened and ended up shooting his son,” said Royals, the office’s chief investigator. Both were residents of the Corrie Lane home, he said.
According to Royals, Alfred Adams was shot with a handgun.
“This is still an ongoing investigation,” Royals said, adding that neighbors are still being interviewed. James Adams has not been arrested, he said.
James Adams’ wife and the mother of Alfred Adams, who was at the home at the time of the shooting, has been interviewed, Royals said.
Alfred Adams was pronounced dead at the scene, Royals said.
Corrie Lane is in the eastern part of the county.
