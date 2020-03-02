The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing a federal grant to help pay for the salaries and benefits of three additional patrol deputies to help meet the needs of the growing county.
The Limestone County Commission today gave approval for the office to apply for a Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant.
The cost of the salaries and benefits for three entry-level patrol deputies for three years would be $521,210.16, with the grant covering $375,000 of that cost and the county providing a match of $146,210.16 over the three years, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Stephen Young.
With the county’s growth, “calls for service have increased, placing more demand on existing patrol resources,” Young said. The growth trend is expected to continue, he said.
“We’re already two (patrol deputies) down,” Young said after the commission meeting. “It’s a very competitive grant so there’s no guarantee” the county’s application will be approved.
He said an average of three to four patrol deputies work each shift.
After the three-year period, the county would be responsible for paying the full amount of the salaries and benefits for the deputies, according to Young.
The city of Athens is also applying for a COPS grant to hire seven new police officers.
