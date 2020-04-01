ATHENS — The 38th annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled for May 15-16, the rodeo has been rescheduled for June 12-13 at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena.
Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo postponed
By Marian Accardi Staff Writer
