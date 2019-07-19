ARDMORE — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a suspect or suspects in the fatal shooting of a 74-year-old man Thursday night in the backyard of his home on Alabama 251 on the south side of Ardmore.
Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call 256-232-0111.
The victim’s wife reported that the couple heard noises and he went outside to check, and then she heard multiple gunshots, according to the office. The victim was found lying in the backyard, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The suspect or suspects possibly left the scene on foot, the office said.
