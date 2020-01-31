ATHENS — Two Tennessee men charged with the theft of boats in Madison in October now face identity theft charges.
Additionally, Limestone sheriff's investigators have determined a man they once labeled a suspect in the case was actually a victim of identity theft and had no involvement in the alleged crimes.
Demetrius Virginia, 34, and Cartez Horne, both of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, were charged with four counts of first-degree theft and two misdemeanors in October.
According to a statement from the Limestone Sheriff’s Office, the pair obtained the third man's identity information after his wallet was stolen. Virginia and Horne have been reportedly selling stolen items across Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas and possibly other states.
In October, Backwoods Landing in Madison reported two new duck boats with motor and trailer were stolen. The owners reported that the lock on the gate had been cut. Investigators discovered that a suspicious truck occupied by two male suspects had been prowling around the business the night before.
After the theft, the boats were posted for sale on social media.
The owners of Backwoods Landing contacted investigators, who were able to then contact the prospective buyer. Investigators then coordinated with the Jonesboro, Arkansas, Police Department, Craighead County (Arkansas) Sheriff’s Office, and Independence County (Arkansas) Sheriff’s Office. Virginia and Horne transported one boat to Arkansas, thinking they were going to sell it, but Jonesboro police took them into custody and recovered the boat, motor, and trailer.
