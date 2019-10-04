TANNER — Deputies detained one individual this afternoon after an armed robbery at PT Welding & Trailer Sales in Tanner by three males, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
The office said deputies were searching for a brown Ford Focus that was last seen heading north on Harris Station Road toward Lucas Ferry Road.
