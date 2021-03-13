ATHENS — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a phone scam in which the office’s telephone number has been cloned to make calls appear as if they were coming from the office.
There have been several reports of people receiving telephone calls informing them that they have either failed to show up for their district court date or they did not show up for jury duty. The callers are also demanding funds to prevent a warrant from being issued for their arrest.
The Sheriff’s Office said it does not contact individuals and request funds over the phone for any reason.
Anyone who has received this type of call and provided personal financial information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.