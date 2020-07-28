A shooting was reported around 4 a.m. today in the 19000 block of Cave Branch Road, and deputies found a female deceased of an apparent gunshot wound at the residence, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
The office said Samuel Hoback, 21, is wanted for questioning, and anyone with information is asked to call 256-232-0111. Hobach was last seen driving a black Saturn sedan.
The office said the victim and Hoback are both from Prospect, Tennessee, and the victim had moved in with friends on Cave Branch Road, allegedly because Hobach had shot up her residence in Prospect about a week ago and she reportedly feared for her life, according to the Sheriff's Office.
