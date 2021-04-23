ATHENS — A Rogersville woman is accused of using her grandmother’s checks and fraudulent documents to acquire a $500,000 home and nearly $10,000 in furniture, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Olivia Muse Hollon, 40, was booked at Limestone County Jail on Wednesday and charged with four counts of first-degree theft by deception, two counts of third-degree forgery and one count of identity theft, said Michelle Williamson, the Sheriff’s Office’s spokeswoman. Hollon has been released on bail, Williamson said.
A company claimed nearly $10,000 in theft of furniture, with checks used without authorization and belonging to Hollon’s 93-year-old grandmother, according to Williamson, and a real estate company claimed Hollon used fraudulent documents to procure a home valued at about $500,000. Williamson said the stolen furniture was used to furnish the home and when a search warrant was executed at the home, all of the stolen furniture was recovered and released to the owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.