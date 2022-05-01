Fentanyl's illegal use has become a growing danger locally, and each of the five candidates running for Limestone County sheriff offered his own ideas for how to reduce the drug's presence.
Fred Sloss, Jeff Kilpatrick, Chris Carter, and Eric Redd will challenge appointed incumbent Joshua McLaughlin in the May 24 Republican primary. There is no Democratic candidate in the November general election.
This will be the first time since 1978 that the county will elect a sheriff other than Mike Blakely. After a felony conviction, Blakely, a Democrat, was removed from office last summer. McLaughlin was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to fill the unexpired term.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is a growing problem nationwide. Drugs such as heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana are being laced with fentanyl. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics show 1,232 Alabamians died from fentanyl-related overdoses in 2021, up from 960 in 2020.
Sloss said one way he would deal with the fentanyl problem would be to create a drug task force in the county. He said he would work with Athens Police Department, surrounding counties and federal agencies to combat the problem.
Kilpatrick said the department needs to continue working with the state and start working with the Madison-Morgan County Strategic Counterdrug Team (STAC) again.
Carter has developed seven steps to help with the fentanyl problem. They are to utilize the school resource officers to teach drug prevention, add more deputies by cutting other costs, recognize that drug addicts and drug dealers are different, rebuild trust with surrounding agencies, work with courts to get addicts help, have in-jail drug treatment and have a community resource officer.
Redd said the problem with fentanyl starts at the U.S. border and will not go away until it is addressed at the border. Redd said if he were elected, he would not post local drug arrests on social media because it is not beneficial to addicts.
Redd said he is endorsed by the Alabama Cannabis Coalition. “The good thing about being sheriff is, and this is every officer, they have the ability (to make) discretionary arrests or not arrest.”
McLaughlin said he would continue working with agencies like the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Secret Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Alabama State Troopers and local agencies to help with the fentanyl problem.
“Those task forces are all a part of my move to try and put a dent in it. … I think right now we’re doing the best we can and that’s working together with local jurisdictions and federal agencies to try to crack down on it, share information, work together,” McLaughlin said.
Reshaping legacy
Kilpatrick, a criminal investigator for Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, said he wants to be elected to take politics out of the department.
“I have experience, I know some things that need to be done and I just feel I’m the right person for the job.”
Kilpatrick said he also works with other agencies such as the Huntsville and Madison police departments so with his experience with larger departments, he knows some things that can help Limestone.
Redd, a business owner, said he should be elected because out of all the candidates, he is the only true believer in liberty because of his firm belief in the Second Amendment, which guarantees the right to bear arms. He also said the Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo and the Sheriff's Office should be separate from each other.
Sloss, who retired from the Sheriff's Office as chief deputy, said he has the experience, dedication and drive to “keep Limestone County the safest county in the state of Alabama” by being the next sheriff. Sloss said he will be transparent and be accessible to the community.
“Our door’s always going to be open. If you have any questions, you can come straight to me. Or any problems or anything else, we’re always willing to sit down and discuss them,” Sloss said.
McLaughlin said he wants to be elected because he loves being sheriff. “Every morning I look forward to getting up and going to work. I just hope to do it as long as I can. … I love the people I get to work for and work with.”
Carter said he believes the people of the county are ready for a fresh start. With his leadership skills from working as a state trooper and the fact that he has never worked for the Sheriff’s Office, Carter believes he is the best candidate choice.
Growing county
The 2020 census showed Limestone's population had grown about 25% in 10 years. Marc Massey, county engineer, said Limestone’s population in 2010 was 83,181 and the 2020 census said the population jumped to 103,570. The growing population has created a staffing shortage in the Sheriff’s Office.
There are currently 20 full-time patrol officers in the department with sometimes only two to three on patrol at one time.
McLaughlin said he would like to add four additional patrol officers this year and then reevaluate next year. McLaughlin said he would continue to work with the commission.
“We’re figuring up what our average response time is and how that’s increased over the last little bit with the population growth and the number of calls coming in. Ultimately, it will be a budget request for the County Commission to give us a position on patrol,” McLaughlin said.
Carter said he believes the department has too many supervisors and higher-ranking officers and not enough deputies. Carter wants to get supervisors out of the office and into the field.
“With today’s technology, you can do anything in a patrol car you can in the office, almost," he said.
Carter said he would talk to the commission and use discretionary funds to supply more officers. He said five to six patrol officers per shift would be ideal.
Sloss said the number of patrol officers needs to be at least 25. Sloss said he will continue to apply for grants and talk to the commission, if necessary, to hire more officers. He also plans to “look at every position and see where we can make changes and put people where they need to be and positions where they need to be.”
Redd said there is too much waste in the department. “The more money we have, the more money we could offer quality jobs to officers.” He also believes in constitutional policing. Redd said there should be more patrol officers on duty during peak hours.
Kilpatrick said he would see what needs to change so that the department can start receiving grants. Kilpatrick also said he would speak to the commission and tell them they would need to allocate more money for the department to hire more deputies.
“You can’t keep your county growing and the department not keep up with it growth-wise,” Kilpatrick said. He said with growth comes more crime. Kilpatrick said eight to 10 more deputies need to be hired.
