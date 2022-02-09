ATHENS — Five Republicans running for sheriff said rapidly growing Limestone County needs more manpower in the Sheriff's Office, but they suggested varying methods for obtaining it during a forum Monday night.
The forum for the sheriff's primary race was sponsored by the Athens-Limestone Republican Women. The primary is May 24. The county will elect a sheriff other than Mike Blakely for the first time since Buddy Evans was elected in 1978. Blakely, a Democrat, was removed from office last summer after a felony conviction. No Democrats are running for the office.
Incumbent Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin, appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to fill Blakely's unexpired term, said the Sheriff’s Office, with 135 employees, does not have enough manpower. Limestone County's population increased by 20,389 to 103,570 between 2010 and 2020.
McLaughlin wants to increase the office’s patrol units and officers and investigation units. Specialized investigative units are needed as well, McLaughlin said. The only way to get more deputies, McLaughlin said, is to work with the Limestone County Commission.
“You find out what they need and what we need to do together to get the funding for those positions,” McLaughlin said.
He said grants are helpful to a point. “At the end, when that grant runs out, it’s the County Commission that you’ve got to work with.”
McLaughlin said he will also work with the commission to cut expenses in the Sheriff's Office budget.
Fred Sloss, who was chief deputy before stepping down to run for sheriff, was with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office for 25 years. Sloss said the lack of manpower is stressful on the deputies.
Sloss said the Sheriff’s Office has tried applying for grants to hire more deputies and will have to continue to try.
“What’s going to happen, is the County Commission will finally have to bite the bullet and finally come out and say we have to hire more deputies, get us caught up to speed.”
If after that, if the Sheriff’s Office receives grants, Sloss said, it will offset what the commission has given. Sloss said there is very little money that could be cut from the budget.
Sloss said Limestone County was among Alabama's safest counties for several years and he would help it keep that status. Sloss also said the Sheriff’s Office must outwork the criminals.
“If we let the small things go, the criminals know the big things really don’t matter," he said.
Eric Redd, who owns Redline Electrical Design, is running for sheriff for the third time. He said the Sheriff Office’s budget has been handled poorly and mismanaged, in part because of Blakely's corruption, and he would have the experience and expertise to trim areas of the budget and free up money for more deputies.
“We need somebody to get in there and do the job from a project managing standpoint," he said.
One thing Redd believes should be cut from the budget is the sheriff’s rodeo because it is not being operated properly, he said.
Redd also said he believes strongly in the Second Amendment.
Jeffery Kilpatrick is currently an investigator for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. Kilpatrick said the office is understaffed and needs deputies.
“It poses a serious public safety issue in this county, one that I’m very concerned about.”
Kilpatrick said his top priority would be to get more staff.
“I would meet with our County Commission and talk with them and see where they stand.” Kilpatrick said there are also federal grants that can be applied for through the Department of Justice.
Kilpatrick said drug use and trafficking are high in Limestone County and the Sheriff’s Office needs to collaborate with other agencies to attack the problems. He said the office also needs to work more closely with the Athens Police Department.
“We currently have a good Sheriff’s Office … but this agency is not operating at its fullest potential, and hasn’t been,” Kilpatrick said.
Chris Carter owns his own business, Carter Air and Vac. To be able to hire more deputies, Carter said there needs to be more funding. Carter said the county is growing so tax revenue should be growing.
Raising taxes is not something Carter said he would suggest. According to Carter, the best way to increase funds is to eliminate waste in the budget. Carter said he believes that there is money that can be saved and that budget cuts are needed.
Carter said drugs are a problem in Limestone County and by eliminating most of the drug problem, you could eliminate most of the crime in the county. “The best way to get rid of a drug problem is to work together with other agencies," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.