Limestone County sheriff's deputies pulled a drowning young male from the Elk River near the intersection of Easter Ferry Road and Morris Road in a dramatic rescue on Thursday afternoon.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office was called at about 6 p.m. regarding the drowning male, according to sheriff's office spokesperson Michelle Williamson. Deputy Jake Abernathy was off-duty but nearby on his drive and was the first to arrive on scene.
Williamson said the male was about 800 yards from an Easter Ferry Road bridge crossing the river and about half a mile from the road. Deputies are not sure how the subject ended up in the river.
Abernathy swam across the river against a swift current to the young male subject and rescued him, joined by Deputy Lucas Ferrell who was also on scene. Deputies Rhett McNatt and Richard Clanton assisted the two back onto land with the subject as well as Blake Allison of the Limestone County Sheriff's Office's Boat Unit, according to Williamson.
After deputies carried the subject to shore, Athens EMS provided first aid to the young male, who was responsive, and the Elkmont Fire Department provided a stokes basket for transport, Williamson said. Body camera footage provided by LCSO shows several deputies pulling the subject ashore in a forested area at about 6:10 p.m. The footage shows the subject only wearing shorts at the time of rescue.
An ambulance transported the young male subject to a MedFlight unit, which took him Huntsville Hospital for treatment. He was said to be responsive when he arrived at the hospital, according to Williamson, but his current condition is unknown.
