ATHENS — The 38th annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo, typically held in May, has been rescheduled for Aug. 21-22, at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena.
Sanitation stations will be provided, according to the Sheriff's Office, and all participants will be encouraged to wear masks and observe proper social distancing of 6 feet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
