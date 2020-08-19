The 38th annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo will be Friday and Saturday, with the main performances beginning at 8 p.m.
In all, 342 contestants from 18 states and Canada, including 21 former world champions, are registered to compete, and the event will pay out $49,200 to contestants.
The Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena is on Alabama 99 in Athens.
There will be bareback bronc riding, calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and more.
The advance ticket price is $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under and gate ticket price is $17 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under. There’s free admission for a child with a paying adult on Friday night only, with a limit of one per family.
Ticket outlets are at the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Preston's Western Wear and at www.limestonesheriffrodeo.com.
The rodeo sponsors a rodeo queen pageant, and there are two divisions this year: 16-18 and 18-26, and both divisions require horsemanship participation.
