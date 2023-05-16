The 41st annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo will take place Friday and Saturday at the sheriff’s rodeo arena in Limestone County with gates opening at 6 p.m. and competition starting at 8 p.m.
Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo will be held Friday and Saturday
- By Erica Smith Staff Writer
- Updated
