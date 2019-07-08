ATHENS — Authorities continue to search for a missing Limestone Correctional Facility inmate who walked away from his work detail early Sunday morning.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Stephen Young said Jeremy Lee Tucker, 25, is one of two work-release inmates who left their jobs at Vulcan Plastics about 4:30 a.m. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans.
“We don’t believe Tucker presents any imminent danger,” Young said. “We ask anyone who sees him to don’t confront him, just call the sheriff’s office. Somebody on the run might do something a little different we don’t anticipate.”
On Sunday about 6 p.m., authorities recaptured the other work-release inmate, Bryan Owen Vincent, 41, on Compton Road, west of Lindsay Lane. He was found six miles from the job site on Durham Drive in Athens.
Young said Vincent was trying to flag down a motorist for a ride Sunday evening and the motorist identified Vincent and called Athens Police Department.
Authorities brought in search dogs from Limestone Correctional Facility, and Vincent was found in about 10 minutes, Young said.
“The motorist apparently saw the information about the missing inmates on media or social media and refused to give a ride,” Young said. “We were able to keep the perimeter clean for the dogs. It was pretty textbook, and the dogs found the escapee about as quick as I can remember.”
Young said anyone with information on Tucker should call 256-232-0111.
