A female student at East Limestone High School hit by a passing vehicle while boarding a school bus Thursday morning was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Limestone County Schools.
Troopers said this afternoon that the driver, a juvenile, was given traffic citations for reckless driving and passing a school bus. Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred at about 7:30 a.m. on Nick Davis Road near Twin Drive, about three miles east of Athens.
According to troopers, the student was attempting to cross the roadway to board a school bus when a Honda Accord struck her.
“We are certainly grateful that the student is OK,” said Superintendent Randy Shearouse in a statement. “We are thankful for our bus drivers who make sure our students are transported safely and want to remind everyone to exercise caution when approaching a school bus.”
