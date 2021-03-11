A female student at East Limestone High School hit by a passing vehicle while boarding a school bus this morning was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Limestone County Schools.
The incident occurred at about 7:25 a.m. at the intersection of Nick Davis Road and Twin Drive.
“We are certainly grateful that the student is OK,” said Superintendent Randy Shearouse in a statement. “We are thankful for our bus drivers who make sure our students are transported safely and want to remind everyone to exercise caution when approaching a school bus.”
