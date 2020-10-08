The Limestone County Schools board designated the two days before the Thanksgiving holiday as virtual learning days for all students in the system, and also approved more than $1.4 million to fund $1,000 bonuses for employees.
In a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, the school board approved Superintendent Randy Shearouse’s recommendation for all students to participate in remote learning on Nov. 23 and 24. The holiday will be Nov. 25-27. Employees will follow their regular work schedules.
Shearouse said the plan will provide more “separation time” during the pandemic.
Board member Edward Winter opposed the move for more virtual days.
Shearouse said Wednesday that systemwide 5,887 students are in the traditional classroom setting while 2,263 students have virtual classes.
The board also approved, in a 5-0 vote, Shearouse’s recommendation to give a one-time bonus of $1,000 to all full-time employees with benefits as of Oct. 1, which will be paid in December.
The pay enhancement is being given “in appreciation of their hard work and dedication,” Shearouse said.
“A lot of changes have had to take place” by teachers and other personnel because of the pandemic, he said at the meeting, which was live-streamed. “I think this is a great gesture on the board’s part to provide our employees with this $1,000.”
He said Wednesday that about 1,200 employees will receive the extra pay, which will cost the school system around $1,440,240.
“This will be paid out of the general fund,” he said.
The board had previously discussed the measure during the fiscal 2021 budget process.
“We’ve been able to work it out where we can run payroll the first of December so they’ll get a separate check” for the extra pay, Shearouse told board members.
The board also authorized Shearouse to move forward with discussions with the nonprofit Make A Way Foundation for a donation of sensory rooms for special needs students after a presentation by Stacey Givens, the foundation’s founder and board chair.
The organization is involved in an effort to raise $20,000 to provide sensory rooms for Limestone schools. An anonymous donor, who’s willing to match the $20,000, is part of a local church missions team that’s unable to go on its annual out-of-state missions trip because of the pandemic and has offered to build one or possibly two rooms as early as next month.
Givens said a sensory room provides a “therapy environment” for students and a “calming space” during the school day.
