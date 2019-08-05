Two Athens teenagers, both Limestone County Schools students, were killed in separate accidents last week, the most recent occurring Saturday night, according to Coroner Mike West.
The victim Saturday was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 9:25 p.m., 7 miles southwest of Athens, Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel said in a release. The Pontiac G6 she was driving left the roadway on Parker Road and struck a tree, he said.
West said Maria Leeanne Holt, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene. She hit the tree head-on, and died of blunt force trauma, according to West. He didn’t know whether she was wearing a seat belt.
Limestone Superintendent Tom Sisk said Holt was a former Clements student who transferred in December to Elkmont. She would've started 10th grade today.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
West identified the victim in an ATV accident Wednesday afternoon as Addie Kathryn Baker, 14, of Athens. She is a Clements student.
Baker was driving a utility vehicle in a field off Blackburn Road when the vehicle turned over on her, West said.
Deputy Coroner David Malone pronounced Baker dead at the scene at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of death was blunt force trauma, according to West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.