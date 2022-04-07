ATHENS — A 15-lot subdivision in which all of the homes are along an existing road received Limestone County Commission approval this week, but concerns about safety prompted plans to place restrictions on similar subdivisions in the future.
Commissioners approved a total of 61 lots in subdivisions in all four districts Monday.
The 15-lot subdivision that raised safety concerns for the commissioners is on the west side of Beulah Road north of Fain Road, in Commissioner Daryl Sammet's District 1. Beulah Road runs between New Bethel and Sandlin roads.
The 15 houses’ driveways would be entered and exited from Beulah Road. Sammet said the developer is utilizing the road frontage instead of building new roads for a subdivision.
“A lot of the lots are small, and it’s a safety issue with driveways 60 feet apart instead of like 100 feet to make them safer. It’s an issue we’ll have to address on our new subdivision regulations,” Sammet said.
Hunter Daws, engineering project manager for Limestone County, said Beulah is a rural road, but there are still safety concerns.
Marc Massey, county engineer, said it is a problem they are trying to rectify.
“When you go and you add a 60-foot-wide lot on an existing through route, you create additional driveway entrances every 60 feet. So, you have 15 more potential impact points for somebody traveling the through route,” Massey said.
Massey said the county would prefer that the 15 homes be on an internal road so all subdivision residents are entering and exiting the through route at one location, rather than 15.
“It’s a public hazard, public safety thing that we really need to rectify," Massey said. "The goal would be to either spread those potential locations out, depending on the speed of the road, or have them build a major subdivision and build other roads.”
Massey said the county needs to balance the desire for growth with the need for maintaining public safety.
The developer of Beulah Road Subdivision is Clinard and Fogg Properties. Mark Clinard, one of the owners, said he does not anticipate any safety issues from the development's location on a through route.
The lot sizes range from around 7,400 square feet to around 24,000 square feet, Daws said. Clinard said the houses will range from 1,500 to 2,000 square feet and will mostly be four-bedroom homes.
Sammet said he believes there will be more houses to follow in the subdivision.
Also in Sammet’s district, there will be four lots added in the Limestone Ranches Subdivision by way of replats.
Danny Barksdale’s District 2 had the most lots added, with two lots added to Nick Davis Road subdivision and 32 lots in the second phase of the Kennesaw Creek subdivision. Kennesaw is located on the south side of Nick Davis Road and 1,900 feet west of Jones Road.
The first phase of Kennesaw was approved by the commission in May 2020 with 54 lots. Massey said there is still vacant land so it is possible there will be more than just the two phases.
Kennesaw lots range from around 7,400 square feet to around 15,700 square feet, but most are about 8,700 square feet, Daws said.
District 3 added two lots in the Chapman subdivision and four lots in the Wolde subdivision. District 4 added two lots in the Torey Siniard subdivision as a replat.
