ATHENS — Weather permitting, Barnes Road near Old Scrouge Road in Limestone County will be closed Monday starting at 8 a.m. for a culvert replacement.
The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency asks that residents in the area make arrangements to have their vehicles beyond the culvert before 8 a.m.
A press release from the EMA said the District 1 Commission shop would do its best to facilitate emergency vehicles.
Drivers are asked to use extreme caution in the area due to workers and equipment being present.
