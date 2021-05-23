Limestone County will use its $600,000 from the latest round of pandemic relief grants to improve broadband internet service for the southwestern and northwestern parts of the county, an official said last week.
Morgan and Lawrence counties are awaiting notification of their grant applications' status.
Michelle Williamson, Limestone County's director of community relations and grants, said extending broadband service will help students with remote learning and residents who want to take advantage of telemedicine services.
Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse said connectivity issues in certain areas of the county affect his district.
"Thankfully, we were able to purchase hot spots for many of our students, which certainly helped with access this year," Shearouse said. "However, this is not a long-term solution. Extending broadband in this rapidly growing county will certainly be a game changer for Limestone County Schools.”
Gov. Kay Ivey announced last week a total of $2.5 million in grants for four counties, including Limestone. The awards are part of more than $40 million allocated to Alabama under a special Community Development Block Grant program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The program is geared toward low and moderate-income families, according to Williamson. She said the county isn’t required to provide matching funds.
“Once we receive further instructions, the project will be bid,” Williamson said.
Ivey will announce additional grants as applications are processed.
Joey Hester, the director of planning and economic development for the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments, said Morgan and Lawrence counties want to use money from the grant program for medical equipment and services.
The Morgan County grant application is for $489,475 and would be used to buy automated chest compression systems and defibrillator units for Hartselle Fire & Rescue and the county’s volunteer fire stations, and for the Alabama Department of Public Health-Northern District to create testing/vaccination sites, hire temporary nursing staff and buy a mobile testing site.
The Lawrence County application is for $387,370 to buy the same life-saving equipment for its 10 fire stations and volunteer fire stations, a mobile vaccination unit for the county’s Emergency Management Agency and vaccination staffing assistance for the ADPH-Northern District.
Recipients of the grant money are required to spend it on projects relating to the recovery from or preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus or any future infectious diseases.
“COVID-19 has had a negative impact on every Alabama county, but we are, without a doubt, getting back on our feet,” Ivey said in announcing the grant awards. “These funds will help these counties continue to recover from the hardships that have incurred.”
Alabama counties and communities receiving the CDBG-COVID funds were required to make an application with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
Earlier this month, Ivey announced that Decatur will receive $750,000 in COVID-19 recovery act funding that the city plans to use for rental and utility assistance, partnering with the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama to make those funds available; small business loans; and equipment for Decatur Fire & Rescue, including new cardiac monitors, mechanical chest compression devices and laryngoscopes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.