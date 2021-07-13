Motorists near Clements High School in Limestone County are warned to expect traffic delays today because of repairs being made in the area, according to District 3 Commissioner Jason Black.
A traffic light at the intersection of U.S. 72 West for Ezell Road and Cox Road will be the main focus of the work.
Motorists are urged to take precautions when traveling in the area.
