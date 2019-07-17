ELKMONT — Limestone authorities arrested three people Monday at an Elkmont business and charged a pregnant woman with chemical endangerment of a child.
The Limestone Sheriff’s Office said Tamara Lyn Sisseck, 31, 409 Skyview Drive, Athens, was discovered sitting in a stolen vehicle at Southern Diesel Repair at 25423 Elkton Road with needle track marks on her arm.
Investigators said meth was found in her possession. She was transferred to Limestone County Jail with bail set at $100,000.
Investigators said deputies responded to a stolen vehicle report, and Dezerae Lynn Schall briefly exited the business and went back inside when she saw authorities approach. Schall, 26469 Fain Road, Elkmont, was wanted on a first-degree theft warrant.
Sean Benjamin Walts, 33, 26469 Fain Road, Elkmont, came to the door and talked with authorities. Investigators said Walts delayed authorities and assisted in concealing Schall, who was later found in the attic of the business.
He was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution.
All three were taken to Limestone County Jail.
The Limestone Sheriff’s Office said more charges are possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.