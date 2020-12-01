ATHENS — Bailey Road between Union Hill Road and County Line Road in western Limestone County will be closed for repairs through Friday, Limestone County authorities said.
District 4 Commissioner Landon Townsend urges motorists to avoid the route if possible.
