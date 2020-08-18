Elkmont High School is closed for the week with students switching to all-remote instruction due to COVID-19, and it has 72 of the 323 Limestone County Schools students who are currently under quarantine.
Meanwhile, Athens City Schools, a separate Limestone system, started the school year Monday with traditional classroom and virtual options, and several parents said they supported having in-person instruction as they dropped off children.
Limestone County Schools, which resumed in-person classes on Aug. 7 and launched virtual learning Wednesday, announced on Sunday it would close Elkmont High School through Friday.
“It is a very fluid situation,” said Superintendent Randy Shearouse. “We’re taking it day by day, and we’ll make determinations based on what the data shows at individual schools.”
As of Monday, 12 students and three teachers at Elkmont High, which includes grades 6–12, had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Shearouse. “We have a total of 20 students in the system who have tested positive,” with two cases reported at Ardmore High, one at Sugar Creek Elementary, two at the Limestone County Career Technical Center and three at East Limestone High, he said.
Shearouse acknowledged “it’s a difficult decision” to close any school because so many people are depending on it.
“We’ve got to be careful as we move forward to make sure we don’t have a larger spread,” he said. “We’re paying close attention to positive results.”
Shearouse said Elkmont High has 479 traditional students and 144 virtual students, according to figures presented to the county’s school board last week.
“We’re going to take extra precautions this week to make sure the school is completely sanitized,” he said.
Systemwide, “kids are doing well wearing masks; there’s a lot of thought behind making sure kids are socially distancing,” Shearouse said. “Everyone is doing what they’re supposed to do.”
East Limestone High has 184 students quarantined, which is more than half of the system total. East Limestone has 823 students enrolled in traditional classes and 402 are taking virtual instruction.
Students and employees are quarantined if they have tested positive for COVID-19, have symptoms of the virus, or if they've been in close contact with someone who has tested positive or who has symptoms.
“We’re trying to get students back in school,” while also taking precautions to “keep the school safe,” said East Limestone Principal Louis Berry. Berry also said he and the principal at Guntersville High School have “both agreed there will be no (football) game on Friday night” as scheduled. “There will be no forfeiture. It has nothing to do with COVID-19.”
---
Elkmont
Karen Tucker, the district’s director of technology and public relations, said all teachers at Elkmont High are prepared to move to a virtual classroom and there is not a need, to date, for additional teacher hires.
“Our team came together within two hours’ notice to prepare devices for distribution,” Tucker said. She said that all students from the junior and senior classes who requested a device were given one on Sunday, and devices were to be distributed to students in grades 6-10 on Monday afternoon.
Elkmont High became the first school in the Limestone County school district to shut down due to the coronavirus, but students at Moulton Elementary and Moulton Middle schools in Lawrence County started the academic year taking virtual classes for two weeks after an individual connected to both schools tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said in-school classes for those schools are tentatively set to resume Aug. 26.
Elkmont High Principal Elizabeth Cantrell announced the decision to go virtual-only in a letter to parents, staff and community members that was posted to the school's social media. In the letter, Cantrell said the decision does not include Elkmont Elementary students.
She said students in the high school will receive virtual instruction through Google Classroom this week.
---
Athens preparations
Before Athens City Schools resumed classes Monday, teachers took part in one week of professional learning, which gave them a chance to collaborate and plan for starting school during a pandemic, said Acting Superintendent Beth Patton. As of Friday, five employees were in quarantine awaiting test results.
“We have been anticipating and preparing for this day for a very long time,” said Sharla Birdsong, the principal of Athens City Schools’ Health & Medical Academy at Julian Newman Elementary. “There is a sense of peace you feel when you are reunited with students because we love what we do.”
Athens parents said they were glad to have an in-person learning option.
Ashton Burch stood at a bus stop on Forrest Street on Monday morning as her 10- and 12-year-old sons waited to be transported to Athens Intermediate and Athens Middle schools.
“It will be helpful” to have her children back in a classroom setting, she said. “I do think they need a good review. It was difficult to teach them at home” when schools were suddenly shut down last March."
“Everything is a little weird right now,” said Burch, whose sons previously attended Elkmont schools. “We’re going to see how it goes. (The Athens school system) does seem to have a good plan in place.”
“I think (traditional instruction) is good socially for them,” said Corrie Edmondson, as she walked with her first grade daughter to Julian Newman. “It gives them better structure.”
Miranda Turner said the in-person option is beneficial for her third grader.
“He’s able to take advantage of what the school offers, and he has a chance to be with his friends,” said Turner, a working mom. “I’m a little worried, he’s my child,” but, “they’re taking (safety protocols) very seriously.”
