Limestone County’s first criminal jury trial in a year due to the COVID-19 outbreak ended with a guilty verdict in a 2017 murder case.
A jury of 11 women and one man today found Kandes Elizabeth Lambert, 30, of Athens, guilty of felony murder in the fatal shooting of Brenton Gatlin, 27, on July 25, 2017, at Lambert’s home on Horton Street. The trial was in Limestone County Circuit Court before Judge Chad Wise.
“I want to thank the jury for their attention in this case and for their dedication to their fellow citizens of Limestone County,” District Attorney Brian Jones said after the verdict. “This was a huge step for this county.”
Jones said prosecutors were uncertain “how a jury would react to our ‘new norm.’ This jury was very patient and understanding of our COVID protocols and undertook their task with diligence.”
Lambert's sentencing will be June 5.
A co-defendant in the case, Marty Gene Stafford II, 32, of Athens, was convicted of felony murder in January 2020 and sentenced in August to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Stafford is now at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. The trial for another defendant, Terry Amerson, 26, identified as Lambert’s boyfriend, is now scheduled for April 12.
“The family and I are looking forward to the final trial in April, so that this family can put this behind them and can finally finish the grieving process,” Jones said.
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals recently upheld Stafford’s murder conviction. In announcing the decision, Attorney General Steve Marshall said the evidence at trial showed that on the night of the shooting, Stafford went to the Athens home to rob Gatlin. He said that during the robbery, Gatlin was shot in the neck by Stafford, who was later apprehended hiding behind some lumber next to a nearby house. Marshall said Stafford admitted to Athens police that he entered the house to commit a robbery and engaged in a confrontation, but he denied having a gun and insisted that he used his fists instead.
According to Marshall, evidence was introduced at Stafford’s trial in the form of messages via Facebook Messenger in which Stafford discussed in some detail his plan to rob Gatlin.
After Stafford’s sentencing, he sought to have his conviction reversed on appeal, Marshall said, and the Attorney General's Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process, arguing for the Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm Stafford’s conviction.
While he was glad to be trying a jury trial again, Jones said he was “pretty apprehensive about all the new technology that our judges have installed in their courtrooms.”
However, “everything worked smoothly and we are already thinking of ways to improve our presentation methods for the trial next week,” Jones said.
Lambert helped formulate a “plot” to bring Gatlin to her home to be robbed after she discovered that Gatlin had money from a tax refund and that he had bought drugs, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jim Ayers said in his opening statement on Tuesday.
Although Stafford was the shooter, Alabama law recognizes that if someone is an accomplice, “you’re just as guilty as the one who pulled the trigger,” Ayers told jurors.
