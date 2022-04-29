Registration is underway for the annual Summer Welding and Electrical Technology Camp for high school girls scheduled for June 13-16 at Calhoun Community College.
This four-day SWeETy camp is for girls in grades 9 through 12. It teaches the importance of safety and the intricate technological components of welding.
The camp, which will be held daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., provides an opportunity to learn hands-on technical skills that can lead to high-paying careers with the local industries.
The registration deadline is May 15. The number of participants is limited to 24. Registration fee is $25. A limited number of needs-based scholarships are available.
Contact Gwen Baker at 256-306-3665 or gwendlyn.baker@calhoun.edu to register.
