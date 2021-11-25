Construction on a 34,000-square-foot building on the west campus of Lindsay Lane Christian Academy in Athens is expected to begin in May and will accommodate the substantial growth that the school has seen since 2009.
Head of School Steve Murr said the school opened in 2009 with classes for only pre-kindergarten through first grade students and had 39 total students.
Since then, Lindsay Lane has expanded through grade 12 and its current enrollment is 636. Murr said the enrollment increased by more than 100 students since 2020.
“We just got plans back from an architect for a building that will have a new gymnasium, 10 classrooms, four offices, a storm shelter, two eating areas, and a storage space,” Murr said.
The estimated cost of the building project on the West Sanderfer Road campus is $4.9 million. The school was established as a ministry of Lindsay Lane Baptist Church.
In the summer, the school purchased 31 acres that will be used for the new building.
First-year art teacher Pennie Sloan will be moving her classes into one of the 10 classrooms in the new building that is expected to be complete by 2024.
“My classroom right now is very small; we’re actually in the old computer lab,” Sloan said. “My students are just crammed in there really tight and we really don’t have enough room to place all our work while it is drying, like paintings and papier-mache projects.”
Sloan said she has had to alter her curriculum because of the current size of her classroom.
“We’ve been learning about the Renaissance and we want to build our own statues and sculptures,” Sloan said. “But, again, there’s no space to do that. I mean, we could put them (projects) out in the hallway, but I don’t want their stuff to get messed up.”
Sloan teaches students from grades five through 12 and believes enrollment will increase again next year.
“People are still visiting this school year,” Sloan said. “Parents that are interested in enrolling their children next year.”
With a new gymnasium, Lindsay Lane will be able to host volleyball tournaments for the first time. Murr said the current gymnasium will still be utilized as well.
“It is definitely a blessing,” said Athletic Director Megan Ellison. “With an extra gym, it will definitely give us more practice space. We currently have three volleyball teams and students involved in six youth sports that practice in one gym.”
Ellison said she expects the new gymnasium to be used for games and tournaments, while the current gymnasium will be used for practices. The current gymnasium has only one set of bleachers, and the new gymnasium will contain bleachers for both home and visiting fans.
A new weight room will also allow for more workout routines and activities.
“A lot of our athletes have to do a lot of stuff outside because there’s not enough space,” Ellison said.
Modular classroom units will arrive in December to provide space for some teachers until the building is constructed.
“We’re having four large classrooms built that will be delivered to our west campus next month,” Murr said.
