ATHENS — Contractors working on the Links at Canebrake development will close a portion of Lindsay Lane from Thursday at 6:30 p.m. until Friday at 6:30 a.m. so a water line can be installed under the street into the subdivision.
top story
Lindsay Lane to be closed overnight Thursday
- By Marian Accardi Staff Writer
-
- 0
News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Jason Edward Tapscott
- Decatur man identified as victim in fatal shooting
- Wells Fargo closing Hartselle branch
- Kirby says fellow city officials overspending
- Fatal Decatur shooting stuns neighbors; Decatur man identified as victim
- Mayor tells Kirby,'You're a nut!' after councilman suggests independent water tests
- R.A. Hubbard not closing but 'academically failing'
- Police investigate fatal shooting in Southeast Decatur
- 'A sea of service': Calvary sends hundred to clean Decatur elementary school
- Danny Charles Sanderson
Images
Videos
Commented
- UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Point Mallard Parkway wreck (8)
- Police: Driver losing control led to other driver's death in Point Mallard Parkway wreck (3)
- City, county leaders urged 3M to test landfills (3)
- Letter to the editor: Antifa movement takes intimidation too far (3)
- Editorial: City needs to slow Ala. 67 traffic (3)
- Letter to the editor: Development should maintain character (2)
- California leading the way for nation on regulating ammunition (2)
- Police Department accused of favoritism at termination hearing for officer (2)
- Roy Moore announces he'll run for US Senate again in 2020 (2)
- Mayor tells Kirby,'You're a nut!' after councilman suggests independent water tests (2)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.