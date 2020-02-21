An incumbent Limestone County commissioner and school board member will face opposition in the March 3 Republican primary, and two county residents are vying for another school board seat.
Those are the only three contested races for county offices on either the Democratic or Republican primary ballots. Any primary runoffs for state or federal offices will be March 31. The general election is Nov. 3.
--
Limestone County Commission, District 2
Steve “Ned” Turner, who now represents District 2 on the Limestone County Commission, is seeking his third term in office, and will face Danny Barksdale in the primary.
“I promise to continue the progress and hard work that I have been delivering since my first day on the job,” Turner said.
Turner said the county has experienced growth in recent years, with new and expanding industries like Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, Polaris, Bocar, Carpenter Technology and GE Aviation.
“We’re glad they’re providing jobs not only for the residents of Limestone County, but for residents across north Alabama and in some cases southern Tennessee,” said Turner, who wants to continue working with municipalities and other area representatives to recruit additional businesses.
With that growth, “we’re facing (road) capacity issues, and our goal is to move traffic as smoothly and safely as possible,” he said. Districts rely on gas tax revenue to pay for road projects, he said, and “I’ve worked to stabilize District 2’s budget so we have (local) funds available to match state and federal funds” to pursue projects like intersection improvements and repaving.
“I feel like we’ve made some positive changes to infrastructure” to make travel safer, he said. Some examples he noted: adding flashing signs at crosswalks at East Limestone High School, replacing old metal culverts and paving 18 miles of roads. “I hope to continue that trend,” he said.
“I am the voice of the people, and I am boots to the ground for any number of requests,” Turner said.
He said that since he came into office in 2012, he and the district employees have developed a system to make sure projects are handled efficiently, whether responding to calls about a fallen tree on a roadway or flooding issues.
Turner’s challenger Barksdale said he’s concerned about “the direction Limestone County is headed. I want to be a part of changing that direction.”
“There is far too much corruption, dishonesty and self-interest seeking in politics today,” Barksdale said, without naming specific individuals or entities.
“My first priority would be to instill enough confidence by the attorney general of Alabama and the FBI that they would feel comfortable in removing the Limestone County Corruption Hotline number from" local publications, he said.
Barksdale believes that too often the people are overlooked in the political landscape.
“Politicians are more interested in unelected bureaucrats, special interest groups and big business than they are in serving the average citizens they are supposed to represent,” he said. “I am not that kind of candidate and never will be.”
Barksdale said he’s concerned about the way Limestone County budgets county funds, and his background in business and accounting would be helpful in the job since county commissioners help manage a multimillion-dollar general fund budget, allocate funds for county departments and plan for future growth and services.
As the county grows, it will face new problems like additional infrastructure and other needs, and those will put more stress on the county budget, Barksdale said. “It is easy to focus too much on the condition of our roads right now, and not enough on the future,” he said. “We should not lose sight of the bigger picture.”
Barksdale said the commission will need to look for ways to cut costs, spend wisely and eliminate waste.
“There is not a government entity in the world that does not have waste, and Limestone County is no exception,” he said.
--
Limestone County Board of Education, District 5
Bradley Young, the District 5 representative on the Limestone County school board since 2012, is being challenged by Kevin Dunn. That district includes Ardmore High School and Cedar Hill, Johnson and Piney Chapel elementary schools.
“I bring experience, integrity, commitment and loyalty to Limestone County Schools,” Young said. “If reelected, I will stand to ensure that Limestone County Schools will keep up with the current and future needs of the industrial growth by supporting the tools and training needed to educate” the county’s students.
“Our system is on the rise with good financial stability and growing revenues that will support us in our push for excellence,” he said.
During his tenure on the board, Young said, he supported the deployment of SafeDefend, a self-defense system, for every classroom in the district’s schools.
“This deployment is the first of its kind” in the state, according to Young.
He noted that, among other projects, he supported spending $1.5 million for each of five of the county’s six high schools to update the bathrooms, paint, and replace tile flooring and supported a $3.5 million addition to the Career Technical Center to meet the needs of industrial growth in the county and surrounding communities.
Young’s challenger, Kevin Dunn, believes “it's time for a change.
“Our school system is in the midst of a very critical time.Financial stability is uncertain, teacher and staff morale are at an all-time low and parental support of and trust in the current board is waning.”
Dunn said his children have attended Ardmore schools for more than 12 years, and he’s been actively involved in their education and extracurricular activities and coaching and volunteering at schools.
“I clearly have a vested interest in our school system,” he said. “I bring a new voice to the position, one that's not afraid to make hard decisions or buck the status quo.”
Dunn said that he would maintain “an open door policy” and listen to the concerns of educators, parents and the community.
“I can also provide fresh ideas and thoughts on what it takes to provide the best educational, artistic, athletic and career opportunities for our students, a productive and supportive environment for our faculty, staff and administration and a comprehensive and thorough review of our fiscal processes to ensure financial stability.”
--
Limestone County Board of Education, District 4
Running for the District 4 position on the school board are Dr. Belinda Maples and Heath Moss. The position is now held by Edward Winter, who’s not seeking reelection.
“I’ve always been interested in education because it’s the great equalizer,” said Maples, who has two children who are still students in the Limestone County school district. “I want to be an advocate for everyone in the school system, from the students to the principals.
“The main thing I can do is listen and try to understand the issues, and be proactive instead of being reactive.”
Maples wants to work toward improving what she called a lack of communication among teachers, support personnel, administrators and the school board. “I think it’s a system problem instead of a personnel problem,” she said.
“My No. 1 priority would be fiscal responsibility,” she said. “Throwing money at a problem does not provide an answer."
With teachers having to deal with responsibilities from paperwork to discipline as well as being a counselor, and faced with burnout, “I think they need more support,” Maples said. “Do I know how to do that? Not yet.”
Moss said he wants to bring a “straightforward, common-sense approach to the Limestone County Board of Education, and a level of transparency and openness for all citizens” of the county.
“Our future in Limestone County begins with our children, and ensuring they are getting a quality education is important to our growth as a community,” Moss said. “We have wonderful teachers in Limestone County and as a board member I want to ensure they are able to provide quality education without an overburden of administrative distractions.”
That’s accomplished through good stewardship of funding and “placing the right funds where they need to be placed,” he said. “Much like our household budget, we cannot spend money we do not have. We must utilize resources available to maximize grant funding and available state funding.”
Moss said he believes in “servant leadership” and wants to be that type of representative for the district’s administration, students and parents.
“I will strive to serve the constituents I represent and will make decisions with their interests in mind,” he said.
